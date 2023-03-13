The insidious attack of the enemy on Ukraine on February 24, 2022 caught not only Oleg Vinnyk, Potap for Nastya, but also other favorites of Ukrainians by surprise. And if some of them sometimes appear on the horizon, then practically nothing is known about the “Moldavian macho” Balan.

It turns out that everything is fine with Dan – he is alive, has not moved to Russia and continues to be creative, writes “Bulvar Gordon”.

At the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the singer was in Kyiv.

He tried to fly to Romania, where he was scheduled to participate in the national selection for Eurovision 2023 on March 5 – Balan was announced as the host of the event – but due to the suspension of air traffic, he was unable to do so. Already in April, the mother of the popular singer, also a Moldovan performer Lyudmila Balan, said that “closer to the end of February” her son left for them in Moldova.

In turn, the Romanian publication Viva! On March 16, it was written that Balan had moved to Turkey from Moldova.

On August 26, Dan Balan appeared online for the first time after a break to premiere his new song Printre Culori (“Among the Flowers”), which he sang in Romanian.

“Releasing my first song in Romanian in 14 years. I’m glad to be back home.” – wrote the singer.

Previously, this composition called “Love as in songs” sounded in Russian – the premiere of this track took place in November 2021, but after the appearance of the Romanian version, the Russian-language track was removed.

Now, on the artist’s Instagram page, in the header of the profile, the phrase in English is written: “Give Peace a Chance” (Give a chance to peace), but he himself continues to remain silent.

It will be recalled that the disappearance of Oleg Vinnyk from Ukrainian horizons is still being discussed in the network.

