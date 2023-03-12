Home News Dance of Karol G and Feid, in Puerto Rico, fuel rumors of romance
Dance of Karol G and Feid, in Puerto Rico, fuel rumors of romance

by admin
Dance of Karol G and Feid, in Puerto Rico, fuel rumors of romance

A sensual perreo between the Colombian singer Karol G and he is also Colombian Sweepat the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, in Puerto Rico, while they performed the song “I have Faith”, have once again fueled the rumors of a possible romance between the reggaeton players.

