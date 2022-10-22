What makes a movement beautiful? To give a scientific answer to this question, a delicate process must be put in place, made up of choices and simplifications. Studying what happens in a complex system like our brains while observing an equally intricate phenomenon like dance is no trivial challenge.

One strategy used is to focus on the individual aspects that characterize the movement, understand how the brain perceives and evaluates them, and then combine them in an increasingly complex way to approximate the real experience. These include, for example, the time, the space occupied, the relationship with the sound and the previous experience of the observer.

In a study involving Emily S. Cross of Macquarie University of Sydney and Guido Orgs of Goldsmiths University of London, dozens of participants with no experience with dance were asked to rate pairs of videos showing the same movements danced with a different time. In other words, a dancer performed the same movements in a uniform way, that is fluid and continuous, or in a dynamic way, that is accelerating, decelerating and inserting moments of pause. The analysis of the temporal complexity created by the dancer (quantifying the fluidity and entropy of the movement) highlighted a preference for movements that vary over time, but which are also predictable.

In the social and cognitive neuroscience laboratory of Sapienza in Rome we are now considering two other aspects that could contribute to the aesthetic evaluation of the gesture and that have never been investigated in the field of neuroesthetics. On the one hand, it is important to explore how the perception of beauty depends on the spatial relationships between two people’s bodies, i.e. their distance, position and orientation in space. On the other hand, it is necessary to understand how the sensations and internal body movements of the observer (for example the heartbeat or breathing) modify the perception of an external movement.

It is important to fund this area of ​​research, it is useful not only to update the theories on the neural mechanisms underlying the aesthetic evaluation of movement, but also to study the processes used by the brain to process information and connect to the outside world. Furthermore, the results of these researches can often be translated, that is, used in other areas, such as clinical practice and rehabilitation, finding practical implications in everyday life.

Starting an increasingly complex exchange dialogue between science and (performative) art would allow to take advantage of the variability of the repertoire of gestures that characterizes dance, at the same time disseminating knowledge and developing useful tools for artistic creation.