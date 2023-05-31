Dancer and singer DaniLeigh arrested for a hit-and-run in Miami Beach

Miami, EFE).- The American dancer, choreographer and singer of urban music DaniLeigh was arrested for hit-and-run after hitting a motorist in Miami Beach, Florida (USA), for which he faces various charges, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old girl of Dominican origin, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, hit a person who was riding a moped down a street in South Beach with her car early Tuesday morning, dragged the motorist about 100 meters and did not stop, Local 10 television in South Florida reported today.

The moped victim, unidentified at this time, was transported to Ryder Trauma Medical Center with “a kidney laceration and a spinal injury,” but his injuries are not life-threatening, the outlet added, citing a police report.

The artist, born in Miami and discovered by the legendary Prince in 2013, was arrested by police officers to whom she denied driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, a breathalyzer test came back “almost twice the limit legal”, according to the aforementioned media.

The police report indicates that the officers later found an empty bottle of tequila in the car of the singer, who was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, in Miami-Beach County, and later released on a $ 9,500 bond, detailed by its part the Miami Herald.

DaniLeigh faces in addition to the hit and run charges another for drunk driving.

The choreographer is also known for being the ex-partner of rapper DaBaby, with whom she shares a daughter.

According to her website, the Dominican-American “has been cultivating her musical identity since she was a child.”

“At 16 she was an accomplished dancer and in 2013, when she was just 18, Prince himself asked her to direct his ‘Breakfast Can Wait’ video. She has since danced and choreographed for people ranging from Pharrell to Daddy Yankee and Nelly Furtado,” the website describes. EFE

