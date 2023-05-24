Dane: in 2022 poverty increased in Chocó

The National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE, reported that poverty in Colombia was reduced in 2022 by 3 percentage points (12.9%) compared to the data for 2021 (16%).

However, in Chocó it grew by 0.8 percentage points and rose to 37%.

The multidimensional poverty index (MPI) analyzes the deficiencies or deprivations of the population in Colombia. Thus, households that are considered poor are those that have an MPI equal to or greater than 33% of deprivations.

This index contemplates five dimensions: educational conditions, conditions of childhood and youth, work, health, and conditions of housing and public services.

In turn, these dimensions group fifteen indicators that make it possible to measure the deficiencies of households:

Educational conditions: illiteracy and low educational achievement.

Conditions of children and youth: school non-attendance, school lag, barriers to access to early childhood care services and child labor.

Work: informal work and long-term unemployment.

Health: without health insurance and barriers to access to health given a need.

Housing and public services: no access to improved water sources, inadequate excreta disposal, inadequate flooring material, inadequate wall material, and critical overcrowding.

Vichada, with 75.4, has the highest multidimensional poverty index in the country.

The DANE report also reveals that in populated and dispersed rural centers the population in conditions of multidimensional poverty is three times higher compared to the population in the capitals.