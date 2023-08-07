“Danger of an intervention”: putschists in Niger close airspace

The junta justified the step, which was valid “until further notice”, in a statement on Sunday evening with the “risk of intervention”, which would become clearer as a result of “preparations” in neighboring countries. The measure applies to “all aircraft”. Italy called on ECOWAS to extend the ultimatum.

“The only way is diplomatic,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the newspaper La Stampa. “I hope that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ultimatum, which expired at midnight last night, will be extended today.” At midnight (local time; Monday, 01:00 a.m. CEST) the ultimatum given to the putschists a week ago to allow Mohamed Bazoum, the Nigerien head of state who was ousted on July 26, to return to office. Otherwise, a “use of force” cannot be ruled out.

It was initially unclear when the group of states wanted to decide on their further course of action and a possible military deployment. Such an approach is controversial in the region. In addition, such a mission by the group in Niger, whose national territory is larger than that of France and Spain together, would probably be a great challenge. For its part, the junta announced at the weekend that it had filled important positions in the armed forces with its own followers.

In addition, popular support for the putschists seemed to be growing. According to reports from the French broadcaster RFI, around 30,000 people gathered at the General Seyni Kountché Stadium in the capital Niamey on Sunday to protest the ECOWAS sanctions. As early as Sunday night, young people joined together to form vigilante groups, as a reporter from the German Press Agency reported.

On July 26, officers of the Presidential Guard in Niger declared the democratically elected President Bazoum ousted. The commander of the elite unit, General Abdourahamane Tiani, subsequently proclaimed himself the new ruler. Shortly after Tiani came to power, the putschists suspended the constitution and dissolved all constitutional institutions.

Algeria fears destabilization of the entire Sahel zone

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune warned at the weekend that military intervention in Niger could destabilize the entire Sahel zone, according to the newspaper El-Bilad and the news site Ennahar. Tebboune therefore strictly ruled out Algeria’s participation in a military intervention.

Despite the worsening of the situation, according to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, a withdrawal of French soldiers from Niger is not on the agenda. She warned those in power in Niger to take the ECOWAS threat seriously. The new junta had previously terminated military cooperation with the former colonial power on Thursday. France still has around 1,500 soldiers stationed there. The USA is present with around 1,000 soldiers, the German Bundeswehr with around 100. Niger was one of the last western allies in the Sahel zone, which had been destabilized by Islamist terrorist groups.

Colonna’s warning about the actions of ECOWAS is not unfounded. The group has set up military intervention troops several times in the past. The group last intervened in The Gambia in 2017. However, military ECOWAS operations have so far always been carried out at the invitation of the government concerned.

The military governments in Mali and Burkina Faso, on the other hand, quickly sided with the new rulers in Niger. The membership of the two countries in ECOWAS has been suspended. The French Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that it would suspend all development and budget support measures for Burkina Faso until further notice.

