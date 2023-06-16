Home » Danger of forest fires: Areas contaminated with munitions are also a problem in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt
Danger of forest fires: Areas contaminated with munitions are also a problem in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt

Saxony is considering the use of extinguishing robots

In central Germany, Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony in particular have to contend with the risk of fire in forests and areas contaminated with ammunition. The state fire brigade association reports that the risk is lower in Thuringia.

In Saxony, the Ministry of the Interior is considering the use of extinguishing robots when the technical application maturity has been reached, it says at the request of MDR AKTUELL. It goes on to say that the use of protected vehicles from the Bundeswehr or private providers is already possible to a limited extent.

Lohse: It is incomprehensible that it is left in the ground

But in general, the Vice President of the Saxony State Fire Brigade Association, Gunnar Ullmann, asks himself: “How do we deal with the contaminated sites? Is it even technically possible to clear them completely? Is it justifiable in terms of financial effort? We have these areas contaminated with ammunition, we have to live with them and that will not be solved and clarified today and tomorrow”.

Against it Kai-Uwe Lohse calls for more commitment from politicians. The district fire chief is also the chairman of the Saxony-Anhalt State Fire Brigade Association. “It is incomprehensible to me that after so many decades, even if it is expensive, safety is not provided and that you just leave it in the ground and I don’t know what’s waiting for you.”

