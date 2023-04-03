The National Civil Police (PNC) confirmed the capture of a dangerous gang member who operated in the municipality of Santo Tómas, San Salvador.

The terrorist was identified as José Enrique Castro, known in the gang by the alias “Sombra,” a palabrero from the 18 Revolucionario.

According to the information, this dangerous gang member, in addition to murdering Salvadorans, also ordered crimes and offenses in the municipality and other areas of the capital.

Alias ​​”Sombra” has a record for the crimes of: Homicide, illegal groups, and illegal possession of a firearm.

“We captured him today and he will be sent to #CECOT, where he will spend decades for illegal groups,” the PNC reported on its social networks.