Dangerous Brazilian Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante Spotted in Southeastern Pennsylvania: Intense Manhunt Underway

Dangerous Brazilian Fugitive Spotted in Southeastern Pennsylvania

Authorities reported this Saturday that the dangerous Brazilian fugitive, Danelo Cavalcante, has been seen twice in the last few hours in southeastern Pennsylvania, as the intense search for him continues. Hundreds of law enforcement officers are currently on the hunt for Cavalcante, who has proven to be extremely dangerous.

The authorities did not release specific details about the sightings, but they confirmed that they occurred on Friday within the search area centered around the Longwood Gardens botanical garden in East Marlborough Township. This location has been a recurring spot where Cavalcante has been sighted over the past few weeks.

Cavalcante, who was convicted earlier this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, managed to escape from Chester County Prison on August 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison. He was sentenced to life in prison for the heinous crime committed in 2021.

Authorities believe that Cavalcante has been able to acquire clothing and other supplies, as he has been seen multiple times since his escape. With each sighting, the urgency to capture him has increased.

To aid in the search efforts, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens announced that around 400 people, including tactical teams, tracking dogs, mounted officers, and aircraft, are participating in the search across Philadelphia’s southeastern suburbs, farmland, and the vast botanical garden.

The search area includes Longwood Gardens, which is now closed indefinitely following the recent sightings. The gardens span nearly 200 acres and feature various paths, gardens, ponds, fountains, and structures such as indoor gardens, tree houses, and a restaurant.

Although the search is ongoing, officials in Kennett Square, located approximately 10 miles from the county jail, have decided to proceed with the annual mushroom festival, assuring visitors that all necessary precautions and protocols have been implemented. They emphasized the importance of bringing the community together during these difficult times.

In a shocking development, authorities announced the firing of the prison tower guard who was on duty during Cavalcante’s escape. The guard failed to notice Cavalcante scaling a wall, climbing over barbed wire, and running across a roof before successfully fleeing. The escape went unnoticed for over an hour until the guards conducted a headcount.

The fired guard had also violated jail protocol by having his personal cellphone with him at the time of the escape. He had been a correctional officer for 18 years but has now been placed on administrative leave.

As the search for Cavalcante intensifies, authorities have increased the reward to $20,000 for any information leading to his capture. The fugitive’s escape has garnered international attention and has become headline news in Brazil.

The community remains on high alert as the manhunt for Cavalcante continues. Residents are urged to report any sightings or information to the authorities immediately.

