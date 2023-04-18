Dani Alves admitted that he lied to cover up infidelity

The player confirmed that the relationship was consensual, but the victim of the incident said that he dragged her to the bathroom and the Brazilian subjected her there. Dani Alves has requested a hearing against him for the accusation of raping a 23-year-old girl in Barcelona (Spain). The imprisoned player now claims that the relationship was consensual and that he lied to cover up his infidelity.

The 39-year-old athlete gives his second testimony about the incident in the bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub on December 31 of last year. The Brazilian admitted on Monday that he actually met a young woman and that oral sex and penetration were part of it. According to him, there was “sexual tension” with the victim from the beginning of the incident, for which he decided to invite him to the bathroom. For 30 minutes, the player admitted that he was afraid that his wife would find out about his affair and that he lied about what he said earlier.

Daniel Alves and his wife.

Alves has been in prison since January and since then has presented various facts about himself in statements made to officials and the media. During the hearing about him, the footballer presented three different versions.

Initially, he said that he was in the bathroom when the young woman entered and that at that moment there was no physical contact. She later told the prosecutor in the case that she was in the VIP bathroom when a young woman entered and she did not know what to do. He later said that he jumped on her and performed oral sex on her while she was out on business.

However, cameras at the location showed the victim and the player in the bathroom for 15 minutes. We also collected a DNA sample that matches Alves. The victim of the incident said that she was in a nightclub with two friends when the Brazilian dragged her into the bathroom. There he forced her to practice oral sex on him, he also beat her, scratched her and raped her.

A few weeks ago, the former Barcelona player was found guilty of “high risk”, “serious” and “plural” crimes, a Barcelona court said. Thus, after the judge of the third chamber of the Barcelona court rejected the Brazilian player’s appeal against a prison sentence, he sent him to prison and was transferred to a prison in the East of Barcelona.

Prosecutors representing the alleged 23-year-old who would be in the ruling said the athlete remains “at high flight risk” due to “increased economic opportunity.” You can “leave Spain at any time” using the Magistrate.

All of these “high flight risk” claims are countered by the court’s argument that the case could be “considered closed” because the investigation into the case was “almost over” just a month after Alves went to jail.