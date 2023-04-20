Dani Alves asked the Prosecutor’s Office to release him, for images of the bar

The former Barça player Dani Alves He has asked the judge who is investigating him for the alleged rape of a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona to release him on provisional release, and has insisted that the images from the private security cameras exculpate him.

As reported to EFE by legal sources, the document was presented this morning before the investigating court number 15 of Barcelona, ​​which is investigating the footballer for allegedly raping a 23-year-old girl in a bathroom in a Sutton private room on the 30th of December.

The defense of Alves, exercised by the lawyers Cristóbal Martell and Arnau Xumetrahas once again requested the provisional release of the footballer, which the Barcelona Court already rejected in February, after he appeared again before the judge last Monday, to which he insisted that he had consensual sex with the complainant and that he lied in his first statement to hide his infidelity from his wife.

In the letter, the soccer player’s lawyers attached an expert report that they have commissioned on the images captured by the security cameras of the private room and which, according to the defense, would show that the defendant and the victim were flirting before the events, dancing and drinking together, and that she voluntarily entered the bathroom after he did Dani Alves.

To these arguments, the defense adds that the footballer has sufficient roots in Barcelona, ​​where he has a home in his name, and that he does not have the economic capacity that the investigating judge attributed to him for the companies he has in his name in Brazil.

The Prosecutor’s Office had already responded to Dani Alves for that request

On February 21, the Barcelona audience He already rejected those same arguments adduced by the defense in his appeal -based on the arraigo and on the images from the security cameras- when he decided to keep the footballer in preventive detention, appreciating a “high” risk of flight and considering that the indications who accuse him are “severe” and “diverse”.

On this occasion, the request for release uses, as a new element, the statement by Dani Alves last Monday before the investigating judge, in which the defendant maintained his fourth version of the facts and clarified that in his previous statement he had lied to save Your marriage.

Dani Alves and one of his explanations in the case

In that last appearance, the soccer player admitted for the first time that he penetrated the victim vaginally – after biological tests found traces of semen in her private parts – and again questioned his credibility, stating that he believes that the young woman denounced him because she was offended because he was not affectionate after the sexual relationship in the bathroom.