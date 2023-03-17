This Wednesday, Joana Sanz announced her separation from Dani Alves with a heartfelt letter in her own handwriting. In her private diary whose photos she shared on social networks, the soccer player’s still wife expresses her pain and the difficult moment she has to go through.

It is hard for me to accept that I could break into a thousand pieces”, acknowledged the young woman who also confessed that she will accompany her husband who has been detained for two months accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the penultimate day of the year. past.

“I chose as a life partner a person who in my eyes was perfect (…) Forgiving relieves, so I keep the magic and close a stage of my life that began on 05/18/15. I give thanks for the opportunities and learning that life gives me, no matter how difficult they are, here is a strong woman who is moving on to the next stage of her life, ”said the Canarian model, confirming her separation after almost eight years together.

The 39-year-old soccer player received the news with shock and, according to the Spanish program Cuatro al día, after learning of his wife’s decision, Dani Alves “is completely devastated and very nervous.” The AS newspaper collected this information and its journalist, Julio Botija, added more details about the Brazilian’s state of mind.

At this point, although he warns that “he is aware of his wife’s decision”, it has not been “digested in the best possible way”. And that this “has caused him not to interact with any of the inmates”, that “he remains alone inside her cell.”

A few days ago, Joana visited the soccer player in jail. The Fiesta program, on Spanish TV, provided details of the meeting and indicated that there was no face-to-face meeting, but that the contact was made through the glass. Thus, Sanz complies with the precept stated on his first visit, when he warned “I am not going to leave him alone at the worst moment of his life.”

Towards the end of February, and after the presentation of the parties, the Barcelona Court chaired by magistrate Eduardo Navarro confirmed that the Brazilian will remain in prison and without the possibility of paying bail until the trial is held. While waiting for the date to be confirmed, it should be noted that in Spain, this type of crime is governed by the Law for the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, and that jail sentences range from 1 to 4 years if the conviction is confirmed. sexual assault. In the case of rape, the penalty is greater: from 6 to 12 years.

In the last hours, the brother of Dani Alves pointed against Joana Sanz after she announced her separation from the footballer. “Never expect consideration, recognition or loyalty from anyone”, published Ney Alves.

The singer used his Instagram account to upload a suggestive video of the Brazilian artist Rony Kbuloso who stated: “I am going to give you some advice. It’s good even for me. Never expect consideration, recognition or loyalty from anyone. We have to be alert, because the same person who does you great good is the same person who will throw you to the ground tomorrow and crush you mercilessly.”

This post that she uploaded to her stories was added to the one she made a few days ago where she accused her of being “unworthy” for being happy, dancing and modeling on her social networks during a party in Dubai: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is the worthy Joana Sanz , who is suffering a lot with the death of his mother. She is still in mourning and if that was not enough to increase her pain, her husband is arrested on charges of rape”.

The Spaniard, however, had spoken about that a long time ago: “Do not punish me or judge me if you see me dance or smile, it is just one more step to heal my wounds in my own way, which my mother would like ”.