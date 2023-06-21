Dani Alves from prison: “If they tell me that night that they accused me of rape, I will go to the police station”

The Brazilian soccer player, imprisoned for five months, has given his first interview since his arrest, in which he defends his innocence.

The Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, in pretrial detention for five months accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in the toilets of a Barcelona nightclub last year’s eve, has given his first interview since he was imprisoned.

He pointed out that there are two reasons that have decided him to speak for La Vanguardia. The first is the need to explain your version of events: «Let them know the story from what I lived that morning in that bathroom», he says.

The second is publicly apologize to your wife, Joana Sanz, stating that she is the only person she has to ask for it. She says that she already apologized personally when she visited him in prison, but she needs to do it again openly “because the story is public, the offense is public and she deserves those public apologies.”

On the night in question, Alves says that previously had agreed with the 23-year-old complainant that they would have sexual relations in the bathroom. “Everything that happened and didn’t happen in there is only known to her and me,” she says.

“If I had seen her cry, I would have stopped to ask what was wrong. And, at that moment, if someone in charge of the disco had asked me to wait for me because a young woman claimed that I had sexually assaulted her, I would not go home ».

In addition, he assures that when the young woman with whom he had “the problem” came out of the bathroom after him, he stayed by her table for a short time. When leaving the disco, he passed close to the woman, who was crying, something that he, according to him, he only found out later after viewing the images from the security cameras, since he did not see her at that moment.

The athlete recounts that he found out the day after that a young woman accused him of sexual assault and that he spoke with his lawyer, who assured him, after consulting with the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan regional police) and in the courts, that there was no complaint against him and he could travel to Mexico, where two days later he had to play a soccer game. “That’s why I left,” he says.

Alves explains that since 2008 it was regular at Sutton nightclub, where the events denounced took place, and that he knew all the employees. He defends that his behavior was always exemplary and that he does not understand why the workers acted like that that morning.

All of them testified before the central sexual assault unit of the Mossos d’Esquadra and later in the Barcelona court that investigated the case. None of them asked the footballer that night to wait for the arrival of the Police, who were alerted after the young woman’s complaint.

The player claims that he has “a very clear conscience” and that he did not force “that woman to do anything.” When asked if the young woman repeatedly told him to stop her, to leave her and that she wanted to get out of her, Alves answers no, while stating that they “barely” spoke to each other.

He recounts that it was he who suggested that she go to the bathroom because “it was evident from the movements and looks that there was attraction” and that, once there, he thought “that she would have changed her mind and that she would not go in anymore”, because “it was taking a while a lot”, but when he was leaving he saw her approach, walk past him and enter the bathroom. “I went in behind. I didn’t even lock the door,” she says.

«It occurs to me that there is someone who advised him badly. That he felt bad after doing it, that he took a step forward and that he has no longer known how to get out of the mess he has gotten himself into and that he has gotten me into »

He assures that it is not true that he did not let her out, that he threw her to the ground, that he hit her or insulted her, as the victim describes. “None of those movements that she has said that I forced her to do are true, and her scratch is from remaining on her knees while she performed fellatio on me,” says the player.

He also points out that the person in charge of the VIP area of ​​the nightclub approached him to ask if he wanted to meet a girl: “That always happened when I wasn’t with my wife”assures.

Alves declares that he does not know why the girl collapsed when leaving the bathroom and began to cry. «It occurs to me that there is someone who advised him badly. That she felt bad after doing it, that she took a step forward and that she has no longer known how to get out of the mess that she has gotten herself into and that she has gotten me into, “he speculates. “I forgive her, I still don’t know why she did all this, but I forgive her“concludes the footballer.

The player is aware that repeatedly lied about what happened, going so far as to assure that he did not know the young woman, and he justifies himself by saying that he did it to save his marriage, but that once he told his wife, he wanted to “testify again and tell the truth.”

