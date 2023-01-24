The Brazilian soccer player was taken to Brians 2, where prisoners sentenced as pretrials live.

Former Barça player Dani Alves has been transferred to the Brians 2 prison admission module, which has less crowded and safer spaces, and in the next few hours prison staff will assign him a cell.

According to prison sources, the Brazilian soccer player had been in the admission module of the Brians 1 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona) since last Friday, when a Barcelona judge ordered his admission to prison without bail, accused of raping a young man in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30.

The Secretary of Criminal Measures of the Department of Justice of the Generalitat has decided today to transfer him to Brians 2, where both sentenced and preventive prisoners live, because this facility has smaller residential modules that better guarantee their safety and coexistence with the rest of the internal.

In fact, the Brians 2 modules house some 80 inmates, on average, while those of Brians 1 usually house some 200 inmates.

Once transferred, the footballer has been placed back in the admission module, where he will be visited by the professionals from the center who must decide which cell they assign him, a matter for which the type of crime committed is not taken into account.

Alves has been subjected throughout the weekend to the usual procedures for admission to prison, he was frisked and his belongings were searched once his identity was verified by prison workers.

Subsequently, he was visited by health professionals and interviewed by members of the treatment team who must decide in which group of inmates the inmate is included.

Meanwhile, the footballer’s defense is working on the procedural strategy to try to get him released on provisional release, so he is considering filing an appeal against his imprisonment, if necessary, offering to testify again before the judge.

These efforts, however, are waiting for Alves to decide whether to change his lawyer, as his environment suggests after the lawyer who represented him, Miraida Puente, was unable last Friday to prevent the judge from ordering prison without bail for the athlete, legal sources have informed EFE.

The victim’s lawyer is also preparing his strategy, who in his statement last Friday before the judge expressly waived the compensation that could correspond to him in the event that Alves is convicted of the rape.

In the order in which she agreed to imprison the soccer player, the judge took into account the contradictions incurred by the investigated against the forceful version of the victim, who corroborated the complaint she had filed with the Mossos down to the last detail.

In fact, the victim described before the judge one of the tattoos that the soccer player wears on his abdomen, according to the same sources.

According to her complaint, the soccer player invited her and some friends to have a drink, asked her to accompany her to the bathroom of the private room they were in – which she did not know was such – and once there he sexually assaulted her, using to This is the force, as proven by the medical reports provided by the victim.

EFE

Related