On his Instagram profile, the passion for memorabilia from the First World War is celebrated in many shots. But it wasn’t just helmets and medals: Daniel Biavaschi collected all kinds of military devices, all placed in the garage box in the condominium where his parents live, in Milan in via Banfi, Gratosoglio district. And it is here that Friday afternoon one of those remnants of the war exploded: the 34-year-old lost a hand, and is now hospitalized in a reserved prognosis at the Niguarda hospital.