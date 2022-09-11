Home News Daniel Biavaschi, who is the far-right militant who lost his hand to a military device from his collection
News

Daniel Biavaschi, who is the far-right militant who lost his hand to a military device from his collection

by admin
Daniel Biavaschi, who is the far-right militant who lost his hand to a military device from his collection

On his Instagram profile, the passion for memorabilia from the First World War is celebrated in many shots. But it wasn’t just helmets and medals: Daniel Biavaschi collected all kinds of military devices, all placed in the garage box in the condominium where his parents live, in Milan in via Banfi, Gratosoglio district. And it is here that Friday afternoon one of those remnants of the war exploded: the 34-year-old lost a hand, and is now hospitalized in a reserved prognosis at the Niguarda hospital.

See also  Tumors, ok to agreement for experimental therapy with the use of neutrons - Medicine

You may also like

General Piasente honorary citizen of Salerano

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Transport bonus, boom in requests in just one...

Ivrea, between stories and images 100 years of...

Liu Genghong ran 21 kilometers in one go

Bribes to the Miur. “The shirts are for...

Taste traditional culture and enjoy the warmth of...

New vaccines: reservations from Monday, but the fourth...

Baoji High-tech Zone enhances epidemic prevention and control...

Ivrea, all the news of the super Gathering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy