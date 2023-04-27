Daniel Bustos, the cachaco accordion player of the yellow avalanche

As participation in the Amateur Accordion category, In the Los Algarrobillos park another simultaneous competition is presented among the group of fans.

One of the most striking is the one that supports the Bogotá accordion player Daniel Eduardo Bustos Hernandez, who for the first time competes in the Vallenata Legend Festival.

“I have been playing the accordion for 15 years, in my family they listened to vallenato and I was guided by the passion that I began to feel for the accordion”, Bustos said.

The accordion player participates in the company of the cashier Carlos Paternina and the guacharaquero Carlos Mario Pule, who are from La Paz, Cesar.

Every time he busts a large group of fans climbs on stagedressed in a yellow sweater, fences and with a trumpet, encourage him to win the title of King Vallenato.

The sportsfans It is made up mostly of family members. from Bogotá, Tolima, Medellín and Manizales, among other cities.

The family dreams of seeing Daniel Bustos with the crown of Rey Vallenato, just as ‘Beto’ Jamaica did one day in the Professional category.

Bustos is a professional musician of the District University of Bogota and also studied cooking.

“I learned only on the accordion, but the school of ‘Turco’ Gil has taught me many things and I have also learned from various people”, added the accordion player.