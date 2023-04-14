This was officially announced by the blue club on its social media accounts. Millonarios acquired the sports rights of the midfielder, Daniel Cataño, who was in the team on loan after his good performance in his game.

After executing the purchase option, Daniel Cataño will be at the ambassador club for three more years, of which he has become a figure in recent matches, becoming a fundamental player for the team led by Alberto Gamero.

The Antioquia, will be then until 2026, confirming the excellent relationship with Millonarios and the good sporting moment he is going through. Cataño recently gave an interview to Caracol Radio, where he commented on it:

“I am happy in Millonarios, the truth is I am very happy here, my family, for what Millonarios represents, the institution, for how they have treated me and for how they have helped me with all my process of all this issue that happened behind that I do not want to remember it. I am very grateful to them, obviously it is part of my future, it is a situation that comes at a good moment in my career, with health, with well-being and for my part I will always want to continue in Millionaires, I have the door open “the player commented to the media.

