Daniel Felipe Martínez wins the Tour of the Algarve

Daniel Felipe Martínez wins the Tour of the Algarve

The Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez (INEOS Grenadiers) was proclaimed this sunday winner of the Tour of the Algarveafter concluding the time trial that closed the race with a better time than the rivals that preceded him in the general classification.

Martínez, 26, was fourth in the 24.4-kilometre time trial in Lagoa, with a time of 29 minutes and 50 seconds, a result that was enough for him to take first place in the general classification.

The Italian Filippo Ganna, from the same team as Martínez, was second, just two seconds behind the Colombian, and the Belgian Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-Quick Step) was third, 15 seconds behind.

The Portuguese João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), one of the cyclists who attracted the most attention in the event for pedaling at home, was sixth, while the British Thomas Pidcock, who started in the lead after crowning the Alto del Malhão on Saturday, failed to maintain the advantage he had in qualifying and finished seventh.

Martínez already had a stage in the 2020 Tour de France, the 2022 Tour of the Basque Country, the 2020 Dauphiné and three gold medals in the Colombian time trial championship (2019, 2020 and 2022).

The winner of the final time trial was the Swiss Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), with a time of 29 minutes and 34 seconds.

The 49th edition of the “Algarvia” concluded this Sunday after five stages that covered the southern region of Portugal.

The Tour of the Algarve belongs to the second category of world cycling and was organized for the first time in 1960.

