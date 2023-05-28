Home » Daniel Galán sinks in his debut at Roland Garros
Daniel Galán sinks in his debut at Roland Garros

His third participation in the tournament.

The Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán sank in his debut in his third participation in Roland Garros, where after winning the first set easily, he was powerless against the Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who won 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 and 6-2 in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Galán’s game slump was evident from the second set and, more evidently in the third, so he will not be able to continue in a tournament where in 2020 he achieved a pass to the final draw through the previous phase and advanced two rounds until meeting the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who beat him in three sets.

Two years ago, once again among the best after overcoming the previous one, he was defeated in the first round by the Argentine Guido Pella.

Galán was the only Colombian representative in the men’s final draw of the Grand Slam, after the defeat in the last match of the previous phase of Camila Osorio.

EFE

