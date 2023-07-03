Daniel Galán surprised in his Wimbledon debut

The Colombian tennis player Daniel Galán began his participation in Wimbledon with an impressive victory over the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, who is ranked 27th in the world ranking. Galán, currently ranked 85th, showed solid play and determination in his first match at the third Grand Slam of the year.

In a match that was clearly not favored, the bumangués Galán demonstrated his quality on the court and prevailed in three sets, with partials of 6-4 and double 6-3.

Galán’s victory is significant not only for him as a player, but also for Colombia in general. This win is considered a “stick” in the tournament, since he defeated one of the seeded teams. According to Fabián Valeth, a renowned journalist and expert in national tennis statistics, this achievement had not been seen since Santiago Giraldo’s victory in 2014 over Marcel Granollers, who was ranked 30th in the world at the time. Plus, it’s the biggest win against a seeded player at Wimbledon since Alejandro Falla’s 2012 victory over John Isner, who was ranked 10th at the time.

With this victory, Galán advances to the second round of Wimbledon, where he will face the German Oscar Otte, ranked 233rd in the world ranking. The Colombian seeks to match his best participation in this tournament, which was reaching the third round in the 2022 edition.

On the other hand, María Camila Osorio, who was supposed to debut this Monday, will play her match against the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Tuesday. As for the doubles, Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, along with Nicolás Barrientos and the Portuguese Nuno Borgues, will make their tournament debut on Wednesday.