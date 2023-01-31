Mallorca and Deportivo Cali Colombian have reached an agreement on Tuesday for the transfer with purchase option of the left-handed winger daniel moonfourth signing of the Balearic club to face the second round of the Santander League behind the swedish defenders Dennis Hadikaduni (FK Rostov) and Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla)and the Spanish midfielder Manu Morlanes (Villarreal).

As reported by the Mallorca of the Mexican technician Javier Aguirre In a statement, Luna (Santiago de Cali, Colombia, 2003) has signed his new contract with the Majorcan players after arriving from Bogotá, where he was concentrating with the Colombian U-20 team.

The footballer from Cali had been one of the sensations of the group stage of the tournament South American Sub-20 with the coffee mix.

Luna will return to his country in the next few hours, to rejoin the Colombian squad and be able to play the final phase of the South American, one of the most prestigious under-20 tournaments in the world.

Chile U-20 coach, fired after failure in South America

The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) announced this Tuesday that the coaching staff of the U-20 Men’s National Team, led by Patrick Ormazabalwill stop fulfilling his duties as of this Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

“We deeply appreciate the commitment, dedication and delivery of the Technical Director and his work team, made up of the technical assistant, Milovan Mirosevic, and physical trainer, Sebastián Rojaswho have been in charge of La Roja Sub-20 since February 2020, and wishes them much success in their next challenges,” they said from the institution in a statement.

The dismissal comes days after the Under-20 team was eliminated in the first round of the South American of the category that takes place in Colombia and in the midst of a controversy over Ormázabal’s decision not to line up Darío Ossorio in the last game , the young star of the U of Chile who is on the agendas of European clubs.

The decision leaves the Absolute coach very touched, Eduardo Berizzowho has only managed to win one of the nine games he has directed -including those in the Under-23s- since he signed in May.