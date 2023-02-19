Colombian cyclist Daniel Felipe Martínez, a member of the Ineos Grenadiers, was crowned champion of the 49th edition of the Tour of the Algarve after taking the lead in the fifth and final stage, a 24.4-kilometre individual time trial held this Sunday starting and Arrival in the Portuguese town of Lagoa.

Martínez reached the final time trial with 22 seconds lost on the yellow jersey, but his splendid performance in the time trial, in which he finished in fourth position, allowed him to take the final victory in the Portuguese round.

On the podium he was accompanied by the Italian Filippo Ganna, also a member of Ineos Grenadiers and the Belgian Ilan Van Wilder, from Soudal-Quick Step, 2 and 15 seconds behind the Colombian.

While the Portuguese João Almeida, from the UAE Emirates, who was the favorite to win the test for cycling at home, was sixth; meanwhile the British Thomas Pidcock, from Ineos Grenadiers, who started in the lead after winning the Alto del Malhão on Saturday, failed to maintain the advantage he had in the standings and finished seventh.

Martínez already had a stage in the 2020 Tour de France, the 2022 Tour of the Basque Country, the 2020 Critérium del Dauphiné and three gold medals in the Colombian time trial championship (2019, 2020 and 2022).

“Everyone in the team knew that Filippo Ganna was the number one favorite to win the general classification. The truth is that day after day I have been feeling better, but this victory has been a kind of surprise for me”, admitted the Colombian, winner of the yellow jersey.

«Normally our strategy in a race of these characteristics is to run for Filippo, a time trial specialist. Today has been different, my legs were also strong. And we managed to win,” he added.

Daniel succeeded Belgian Remco Evenepoel, winner of the last edition (2022), in the Tour of the Algarve.