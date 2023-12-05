Daniel Noboa will take possession of Javier Milei

The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, will attend the Presidential Inauguration of Javier Milei as President of Argentina, on December 10 in the city of Buenos Aires.

This was confirmed by the Argentine newspaper news: «In a list that is renewed and rewritten every day, and as LA NACION learned, Milei will for the moment have the photo with natural allies of the region, such as the presidents of Uruguay, Paraguay and Ecuador, as well as the Hungarian Viktor Orban, more senior officials from the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, considered vital to the foreign policy of the new government,” the media stated.

Likewise, King Felipe VI of Spain confirmed his attendance.

21st Century Socialism will not be in Milei’s possession

The only left-wing president who confirmed his attendance at Milei’s inauguration is Gabriel Borich of Chile. While Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Luis Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela), Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) or Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua) will attend the inauguration of Milei. In fact, Ortega expelled the Argentine ambassador, Maduro called him a “neo-Nazi” and Petro said that “on his agenda there is no intention to go for possession” after expressing that “neo-Nazism led by Milei reached Latin America.” ».

Nor will the allies of the Latin American left such as Vladimir Putin of Russia or Ebrahim Raisi, president of Iran, who were not invited, attend.

Mieli’s special guests will not go either

Both Donal Trump (Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States) and Santiago Abascal (leader of the Spanish party VOX) confirmed that due to their agenda they will not be able to attend Milei’s inauguration either. However, who was confirmed is the American actor Sylvester Stallone.