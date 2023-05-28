Daniel Ortega froze bank accounts of the Nicaraguan Catholic Church – Diario La Página

The Nicaraguan regime froze the bank accounts of at least three of the nine dioceses of the Nicaraguan Catholic Church, ecclesiastical sources denounced this Saturday.

The dioceses with their restricted bank accounts are those of Managua, presided over by Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, and those of Matagalpa and Estelí, run by the imprisoned bishop Rolando Álvarez, who last February was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for crimes considered “treason to the fatherland”, said religious sources.

For his part, the president of the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua, Bishop Carlos Herrera, told the Dispatch 505 platform that they have received information about the problems with the bank accounts of the dioceses, but that they have not been officially notified although, hours Later, the communication from the regime arrived.

In a letter, the National Police confirmed these suspensions after detecting “hundreds of millions of dollars, hidden in bags located in facilities belonging to the Diocese of the Country”, which sparked investigations that -they say- evidenced “the illegal theft of resources from bank accounts (…) as well as other illegal acts (…) as part of a money laundering network.”

Exiled Nicaraguan researcher Martha Patricia Molina published screenshots of unsuccessful attempts to make bank transfers to the accounts of the Archdiocese of Managua.

“Verify that the account entered is correct and try again”, “Your transfer could not be made”, “Invalid account”, are, among others, the messages that are read when trying to make a transfer in the accounts of the Archdiocese of Managua, according to Molina.

Two days ago, the National Police reported that it is investigating the priest Jaime Montesinos for committing acts that undermine the independence, sovereignty and self-determination of the nation, in accordance with article 1 of the Law for the Defense of People’s Rights to Independence, Sovereignty, Self-determination and Peace.

The religious is parish priest of the Juan Pablo II church in the municipality of Sébaco, department of Matagalpa, the diocese headed by Bishop Álvarez.

The Police are also investigating two other priests for “administrative matters” of the dissolved Cáritas Diocesana de Estelí, northern Nicaragua, which Álvarez also administers.

For the denationalized Nicaraguan opposition leader Félix Maradiaga, “the blocking of the bank accounts of various dioceses of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua is an extreme act of aggression and persecution of the Church.”

“It is also an explicit declaration of the true aspirations of the dictatorship: to silence and completely dissolve the voice and even the presence of an institution that, due to its moral weight in Nicaragua, is an obstacle in the plans of the Ortega- Murillo, to consolidate a dynastic dictatorship”, warned Maradiaga through a public statement.

“It is time for the international community to move to the phase of absolute ignorance of the regime,” he added.

Relations between the Ortega government and the Catholic Church are now experiencing moments of great tension, marked by the expulsion and imprisonment of priests, the prohibition of religious activities, and the suspension of their diplomatic relations.