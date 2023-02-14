Without violence or events to regret, the march in favor of Gustavo Petro in Medellín. Supporters of the Independent Movement, the Democratic Pole, Comunes, various union organizations and citizens in general, were present in the streets of the city center.

Mayor Daniel Quintero was present in part of the demonstration, giving his opinion on important issues such as health reform: “Colombia is full of posters, a government of change has arrived and wants to make reforms. The cartels are using all their power to lie and stop these reforms like health. In Colombia, health is a business and it has to stop being one, the health system and EPS are dedicated to bankrupt hospitalsEPS are created that go bankrupt and do not pay hospitals, do not pay doctors and that is a pyramid that is falling little by little and swindling a lot of people, “said the president.

Quintero joined the march because he supports the reforms proposed by the Historical Pact: “What the reforms seek is to put an end to all these corruption schemes. The great powers are not going to give up so easily, look how it has happened to me here in Medellín. Those great powers must be taking their heads because big reforms are coming.