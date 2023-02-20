After the constant attacks that several media outlets received during past marches organized by opposition sympathizers and others that took place in favor of the National Government, the first voices of the victims of said acts are known.

Through social networks, the excesses and inconveniences that arose as a result of the heated spirits of the attendees began to be known, as told by a photojournalist who was involved in a tumult of people who rejected her work.

“When the ombudsman was cordoning us off to prevent the attacks, they simply told us that we were provoking, that if we withdrew from the march they were going to take us in handcuffs,” the young woman told Noticias Uno.

With these arguments of the young woman, Mayor Daniel Quintero decided to go out and give his opinion stating that a reward of 10 million is being offered pesos for people who help with the identification of the aggressors.

It should be remembered that although it must be said that the majority of the march passed peacefully, the demonstration had some spots of violence in which various journalists, content creators and the left-wing political leader Juan Carlos Upegui suffered attacks.