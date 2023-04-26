Daniel Radcliffe, the famous Harry Potter, became a father

british actor Daniel Radcliffeprotagonist of the saga Harry PotterHe became the father of his first baby. This week he has been seen walking the streets of New York with the creature, the newspaper reported. Daily Mail.

The film star has welcomed her first child with her partner, also an actress Erin Darke38 years old. Both have been in a relationship for more than a decade..

According to the tabloid, Daniel Radcliffe, 33, was recently photographed with the American actress with the baby. Their name and sex have not yet been made public but they were seen walking with a cart through the streets of New York.

The newspaper The Times had confirmed in March that the couple was expecting their first child, more than a decade after meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in 2012.

In the film Radcliffe, he played Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg and Darke played one of his love affairs.

In addition to the popular film saga about Harry Potter, the famous character created by British writer JK RowlingRadcliffe has participated in recent years in films such as Trainwreck (And suddenly you), Jungle (The Jungle) o The Lost City (The lost city).

Besides, he has manifested his illusion for being a scriptwriter or director. He has also mentioned his inclination for music, although he has decided to dedicate himself fully to acting.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!