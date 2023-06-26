Daniel Salem divorces his wife – what is the reason

TV presenter and restaurateur Daniel Salem, who went to defend the country from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, surprised with unexpected news about his personal life. He admitted that he is divorcing his wife after 17 years of marriage. According to Daniel, they made such a decision before February 24. However, he does not name the reason for the breakup.

“We are currently going through the divorce process. This started even before the full scale invasion. The application was submitted before February 24, but because of what happened, it was put on hold, it was not in time. We can say that now we are going through this process.” – Daniel confessed to “The incredible truth about the stars”.

He hinted that the relationship was affected by the fact that he did not spend much time with them due to his busy schedule. There was also jealousy in the family. The TV presenter says that he and Maria made a well-considered decision and will continue to raise their daughter together.

“I was not enough in relationships, not in my family. Even Masha says that there is always me in the family. To put it bluntly, I am fulfilling my duties. I believe that they should have everything – first they, then I. We have great respect for each other. It is important that we wish each other happiness. The most important thing we have is Luna. Jealousy was in our family. I am very jealous, Masha too. I think this is also one of the reasons.” – said the TV presenter.

He also said on Instagram that for the first time since the beginning of the war, he was able to hug his daughter Santa Luna, who was abroad with her mother. Salem posted a sensual video of the meeting at the train station.

“When the whole world froze! I’ve been waiting for you for so long! I love you, my Blood”— Salem wrote and thanked his wife for what “8 years ago, she created a miracle for which she will be grateful all her life.”

Daniel also said that he intends to adopt a girl whom he saved from shelling.

