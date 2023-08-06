Daniel Sancho, alleged murderer of a Colombian doctor in Thailand

Daniel Sancho, confessed to having murdered and dismembered the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, confirmed that he was held captive by the doctor, and for this reason he was forced to end his life, since he had forced him to do things that he did not want to do.

The 29-year-old gave his first statements since he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime of the 44-year-old Colombian. In an interview with the Efe news agency, he stated that he is the victim of everything: “I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage, ”he commented, while he is in police custody.

“He made me destroy a relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things that I would never have done,” he added during the conversation with the agency. It should be noted that this conversation took place while he was with his public defenders and the authorities of the Koh Phangan police station where he is still confined.

Who is Daniel Sancho?

The actor’s eldest son, Rodolfo Sancho, commented that “he was obsessed with me. He deceived me, he made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, put money into the company of which I am a partner, that we do things together, that we go to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, to open a restaurant. But it was all a lie. The only thing he wanted was me, to be his boyfriend ”, according to the young man, he had no romantic interest in the plastic surgeon.

He also mentioned that it was impossible for him to escape from the 44-year-old man, so he was overwhelmed: “Every time I tried to get away from him, he threatened me,” he mentioned about the Colombian doctor with whom he spent vacations in Thailand,

Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, a renowned 44-year-old plastic surgeon, born in Lorica, Córdoba, who was reported missing by Sancho and whose body was dismembered, was found on Friday, August 4, in a landfill in the Asian country.

According to the young man, who confessed to having committed the crime, he arrived in Thailand on July 30 and later, on August 1, he moved to the island of Phangan. It was in that place where the surgeon would have decided to accompany him on his vacation.

Later, he commented that at no time did he feel pressured by the Thai authorities to declare his guilt and assured that although he was not comfortable, he was not forced either.

In the same way, he commented that he has not been attacked during the period in which he has been detained.

The Thai authorities are investigating the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian doctor and they took Sancho to different areas of the island to rebuild the murder.

Rodolfo Sancho spoke out against what happened to his son

The renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho asked public opinion for “maximum respect” for his eldest son, Daniel Sancho, who is being investigated in Thailand after he pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta Arteaga,

Rodolfo stated that “in these delicate moments and maximum confusion” they require privacy. In a brief released by the Efe news agency, the actor’s entire family makes a heartfelt appeal to everyone “to the media to refrain from issuing any hasty judgment” about the events that occurred in Thailand and to have great respect due to all involved.

Likewise, it requested that information not be provided that in the given case “could interfere in the development of Justice and in the correct procedure of the investigation, as well as any diplomatic action that could be in progress.”

