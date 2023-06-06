Home » Daniel was shot dead in Bosconia
Daniel was shot dead in Bosconia

When he was walking outside the San Juan Bosco Hospital in the municipality of Bosconia, Daniel Escorcia, 26, was killed by two gunshot wounds.

This man was left dead on the spot, before the eyes of the residents. Witnesses indicated that two people on a motorcycle, among them a woman who was riding a barbecue, pulled out the gun and without getting out of the vehicle shot the victim.

The case caused a commotion in said population where they described the deceased as a person loved by all.

The motives and authors are unknown. Officials of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

It was also established that the authorities are investigating whether there are security cameras in the sector that have recorded the murdered.

