Home News Daniela Santanchè shows the damage to the Twiga after the storm: “It’s all destroyed, I have no words”
News

Daniela Santanchè shows the damage to the Twiga after the storm: “It’s all destroyed, I have no words”

by admin
Daniela Santanchè shows the damage to the Twiga after the storm: “It’s all destroyed, I have no words”

“After all the work, everything we do, the whirlwind has arrived on the Twiga. All destroyed, all collapsed. I have no words to express my mood.” The bad weather that hit Versilia also hit the Twiga in Forte dei Marmi and Daniela Santanchè, owner of the plant together with Flavio Briatore, entrusted Twitter with the release of her following the damage suffered by the structures. THE ARTICLE Storms and wind at 140 kilometers per hour in Tuscany, two deaths in Carrara and Lucca

01:03

See also  Cobas transport strike on June 17, possible inconvenience. Trenitalia: Frecce and regular Intercity

You may also like

Brains on the run: “We will vote who...

Beijing Announces Sending Troops to Eastern Russia Military...

1 new positive person was added in Dulan...

Bad weather on Alpago, Palapieve damaged

The new Libyan heroes embrace an old rhetoric...

Rivara falls from the balcony and a 77-year-old...

During his inspection in Liaoning, Xi Jinping emphasized...

Elections, center-right working on the lists. Meloni undecided...

Qin Gang distort Taiwan’s factor: Americans do not...

Cordignano, the greeting in front of the house...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy