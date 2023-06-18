Daniele Leodori new secretary of the Lazio Pd – Lazio

Crushing victory for Daniele Leodori in the primaries of the Lazio Democratic Party: even if not yet official, according to the data that would be arriving at the party, Leodori would have won with 95% of the votes. The dem exponent thus clearly defeated his opponent, the Capitoline councilor Mariano Angelucci. The very large victory also joins the satisfaction on the part of the Democratic Party for the “participation” since with the data – which are still arriving – there would be over 50 thousand voters. In the last primaries, in 2018, there were around 60,000 voters in the 400 seats set up. Leodori thus succeeds Bruno Astorre, a party mate and friend, who passed away on 3 March last.

Former vice president of the Region in the latest Zingaretti junta, current vice president of the Regional Council, Leodori won with 5 lists: “Lazio Democratico”, “Rete Democratica”, “Leodori, a Sinistra”, “United Left for the Constituent Assembly”, “The Democratic Party of Opportunities”. “I thank the people of the Democratic Party who indicated me to the gazebo as the new regional secretary. Many people participated in this beautiful day of democracy, which was possible thanks to the work and incredible availability of our militants and volunteers”, he commented the newly elected.

“Now at work, together, for a Party up to the new challenges we face: work, social and environmental justice, rights”, he underlined. “Now the Lazio Democratic Party is in a position to move on and overcome the mistakes, difficulties and important defeats that have marked the last year and a half,” commented Mario Ciarla, Pd group leader in the Lazio regional council.

The newly elected secretary, one of the proponents of the famous wide field of the center left with the M5s, beat the Capitoline councilor Mariano Angelucci precisely on the day of the farewell to the National Assembly of the Democratic Party, by one of his former ‘companions’ on the junta, presidential candidate in the last regional elections, Alessio D’Amato, then defeated by Francesco Rocca. From Leodori no comment on D’Amato’s decision, while a comment came from the challenger: “It was a serious mistake to join the M5S demonstration. It is no longer clear what the line of the Democratic Party is”, Angelucci said today, underlining: “For this reason we express closeness to Alessio D’ Amato. A courageous gesture”. In addition to the controversies of the last hour, the Leodori era is now beginning in Lazio, and it will certainly be, as already announced by himself, in the wake of the new Pd, and of Elly Schlein’s new secretariat. Leodori will officially become secretary after moving to the regional assembly.

