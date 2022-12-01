Home News Daniele Vicari tells a scene from Orlando (Video)
Daniele Vicari tells a scene from Orlando (Video)

by admin
Daniele Vicari tells a scene from Orlando (Video)

“The scene was shot in one shot because I wanted the characters’ characters to really collide for all to see”, says Daniele Vicari, director of Orlando. “In fact we did not block traffic and people. We wanted to shoot in a real situation.”

The film, presented at the Turin film festival, in theaters from December 1st, tells the story of Orlando, played by Michele Placido, an old farmer who has never traveled and arrives in Brussels in search of his son. Instead, he finds his 12-year-old niece Lyse, played by Angelica Kazankova, whom he didn’t know existed. Orlando wants to take her with him to Italy, but Lyse has no intention of leaving Belgium. The meeting between their worlds seems impossible, but in this modern fairy tale the two protagonists will discover that they need each other.

Daniele Vicari is an Italian director, screenwriter and writer. Among his films we remember Full speed (2002), Diaz. Don’t clean up this blood (2012) and the documentary The Sweet Ship (2012).

