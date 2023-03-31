Home News Daniil Medvedev in the Miami final for the first time
News

Daniil Medvedev in the Miami final for the first time

Daniil Medvedev is still in excellent form and is in the final of the Tennis Masters 1000 tournament in Miami for the first time. In the semifinals on Friday, the 27-year-old Russian defeated his compatriot Karen Khachanov (ATP No. 16) 7: 6 (5), 3: 6, 6: 3 and thus qualified for the fifth final of the year. Medvedev is already holding 29-3 wins in 2023 and has won 23 of the past 24 matches.

After Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai and the final in Indian Wells, he is hoping for his fourth trophy in 2023. The world number five suffered the only defeat in these 24 matches against Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells. He could face him again on Sunday if the Spaniard prevails against the Italian Jannik Sinner in the second semi-final on Saturday night. Alcaraz has to defend his title in Florida to remain at the top of the world rankings. Otherwise, Novak Djokovic will take over the “throne” again.

