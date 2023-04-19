Danilo Carrera, investigated for the Encuentro Case, is detained at the Guayaquil airport





The State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of President Guillermo Lasso and who is being investigated in the Encuentro Case, was held at 18:30 this Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the José Joaquín de Olmedo airport.

“will yield the extension of your version in the next few hours,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported on its Twitter account.

#URGENT | #FiscalíaEcupon being notified about the intention to leave the country of Danilo C., investigated in the #CaseEncounter, requested its retention at 18:30 (faculty established in Art. 444, numeral 8, of the COIP). It will render the expansion of its version in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/mzOtwMgRwR – Ecuador Prosecutor (@FiscaliaEcuador) April 19, 2023

Carrera is investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged corruption scheme in public companies in which Hernán Luque, former president of the Public Companies Coordinating Company (EMCO), and Rubén Cherres, who was assassinated on March 31, are also involved.

The investigation was opened after the publication of the digital media La Posta, which revealed an audio attributed to Luque that talks about getting $150,000 a month and open bank accounts in Andorra, and another charged allegedly to Cherres who mentions the delivery of «$30,000 per month for Danilo».

On March 4, through his social networks, Lasso shared a letter addressed to the Prosecutor Diana Salazar in which he indicated that he ordered that the entire Executive Function “answer, quickly, all requests for information” regarding the investigation that for these purposes it decided to open, “mainly, but not exclusively, with respect to any activity that Danilo Carrera Drouet could have carried out”.