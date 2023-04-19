Home » Danilo Carrera, investigated for the Encuentro Case, is detained at the Guayaquil airport
News

Danilo Carrera, investigated for the Encuentro Case, is detained at the Guayaquil airport

by admin
Danilo Carrera, investigated for the Encuentro Case, is detained at the Guayaquil airport

The State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of President Guillermo Lasso and who is being investigated in the Encuentro Case, was detained at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the José Joaquín de Olmedo airport when he was going to travel to New York. Photo taken from social networks


The State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of President Guillermo Lasso and who is being investigated in the Encuentro Case, was held at 18:30 this Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the José Joaquín de Olmedo airport.

“will yield the extension of your version in the next few hours,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported on its Twitter account.

Carrera is investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged corruption scheme in public companies in which Hernán Luque, former president of the Public Companies Coordinating Company (EMCO), and Rubén Cherres, who was assassinated on March 31, are also involved.

The investigation was opened after the publication of the digital media La Posta, which revealed an audio attributed to Luque that talks about getting $150,000 a month and open bank accounts in Andorra, and another charged allegedly to Cherres who mentions the delivery of «$30,000 per month for Danilo».

On March 4, through his social networks, Lasso shared a letter addressed to the Prosecutor Diana Salazar in which he indicated that he ordered that the entire Executive Function “answer, quickly, all requests for information” regarding the investigation that for these purposes it decided to open, “mainly, but not exclusively, with respect to any activity that Danilo Carrera Drouet could have carried out”.

See also  Mes, from the debt crisis to the pandemic: how the State Rescue Fund works

You may also like

Owner of Florenzi Industries pays AFP debt of...

Prosecutor’s Office clarified: it is not the congressman...

Football: Bari; play off fever, ticket race for...

Law for the Promotion of Technological Innovation and...

Julián Gil dreams of the Paralympic Games in...

Press Release｜Suifenhe Free Trade Zone: Cross-border Logistics Drives...

Ahmići, thirty years later / Croatia / Areas...

They deliver new decent homes to 50 families...

The last slam | The New Century

Joint Stars 2023: the Electronic Technical Department to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy