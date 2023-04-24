Home » Danis won Petro’s party consultation
Danis won Petro’s party consultation

As expected, Danis Rentería won the internal consultation of Colombia Humana to define the candidate for mayor of the Valle del Cauca capital.

The consultation was held this Sunday, April 24, between 8:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon, on a day marked by protests on the outskirts of the Registrar’s Office in the Cámbulos neighborhood, in the south of Cali…

In the competition for the endorsement of Colombia Humana, twelve pre-candidates for Mayor of Cali participated: Sonia Aux Fernández, River Franklin Legro Segura, Pascual Guerrero Arana, Elizabeth Beltrán Rodríguez, José Luis Peña Astudillo, Wilson Borja Cruz, Danis Rentería Chalá, Alexander Mantilla , Nancy Sandoval Orjuela, Luis Antonio Argüello Cortés, Quimberly Echevarría Velasco and Ángel Rodolfo Muñoz Cárdenas.

The highest vote was obtained by Danis Rentería, with 329 votes, and the second place was occupied by Franklin Legro, with 236 votes…

A greater participation was expected in the consultation, but an undetermined number of registered could not participate due to a sit-in held outside the Registry by the pre-candidate Sonia Aux.

Already last Friday, April 21, a protest had been filed on the outskirts of the Registry by some pre-candidates for the Mayor’s Office of Cali who saw Rentería’s victory coming in the consultation…

Although several of his rivals consider him an “infiltrator”, because before joining Colombia Humana he was in other political parties, Danis Rentería has the support of Juan Fernando Petro – brother of President Gustavo Petro – and congressman José Alberto Tejada, who Last week they participated in the launch of the ex-councillor’s campaign.

After knowing the results, Rentería wrote on his Twitter account: “We started with this path of returning Cali to greatness. I am officially the candidate of Colombia Humana for Mayor of Cali. Thank you to all of the party members who trust in this project! It is time to unite in a great bloc of reconciliation”.

However, some of the pre-candidates who participated in the consultation announced that they will challenge the result.

Already with the endorsement of Colombia Humana, Danis Rentería will have to compete in another process with the candidates of the other Petrista parties and movements for the definition of the candidacy of unity of the Historical Pact for Mayor of Cali.

