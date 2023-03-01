The Danish Parliament announced on Tuesday (28th) that due to the “risk of espionage”, it has asked MPs and all their staff to prohibit the mobile devices they provide from using the TikTok application.

The announcement follows advice from the Danish Center for Cyber ​​Security urging civil servants to ask for the app to be removed from their phones after the European Commission banned its use on work devices to “protect” the agency.

Threat to national security?

The ultra-popular video platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance Tiktok is increasingly scrutinized by Westerners who fear it could give Beijing access to user data around the world.

In addition to the Danish parliament asking MPs and staff to take down uninstalls, several countries have issued warnings to their senior officials over suspected espionage on the Tiktok platform.

The U.S. deemed the app a threat to national security and banned its use on civil servants’ devices in late December.

Employees of federal agencies were recently ordered to do the same. The Canadian government will also ban the app from being used on mobile devices it provides to employees because “TikTok’s data collection methods allow extensive access to mobile phone content.”