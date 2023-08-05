Home » Danna Paola: We have to talk
Danna Paola: We have to talk

International star Danna is ready to wow the world once again with her new single, “Tenemos Que Hablar”. This stunning track is a letter to the person she was, ushering in a new era for the pop sensation.

Embracing vulnerability with the song, the star gives fans a glimpse of what’s to come in her next musical journey. “Tenemos Que Hablar” is now available on all digital platforms.

“Tenemos Que Hablar” represents a bold step forward for Danna Paola, who pushes the boundaries of her art. With an infectious melody, heartfelt lyrics and Danna’s powerful voice, the song exemplifies the soulful essence of her artistry, leaving listeners deeply moved and delighted.

As she herself sings: “I can’t answer you to things that I don’t even know. I am finding myself and at last it feels good ”, Danna Paola admits to the person who she was that she has finally discovered who she is and is willing to leave behind what she was.

This empowering anthem not only embodies the essence of personal growth and resilience, but also signifies the rebirth of Danna Paola, an exploration of her truest self that celebrates the dawn of an exciting new era.

