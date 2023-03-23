Dany Carolina Abadía Chamorro, 27, from Quibdo, participates in version 17 of the Desafío The Box program, on Caracol TV.

Carolina is a disciplined woman in sports, as she has a very organized routine that she complies to the letter every week. One of her little known hobbies is acting, she knows that in order to be recognized she must study and that is why she would like to prepare.

He practiced cheerleading for many years, a discipline that helped him maintain a good physical condition and of which he has the best memories. As a result of the pandemic, he has a pajama-making business, and in the future, he would like to create an ecological fabric that he can sell.

In this version of the reality show, 32 men and women from different regions of the country participate, who must learn to manage money as a team and survive outdoors and by their own means in Playa Baja, the feared territory where the participants who will inevitably arrive fail to pass the demanding tests.

The winners will be a man and a woman, and during the competition there will be 1,400 million pesos at stake in prizes.