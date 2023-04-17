Daqiao Town Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Team Uses “Three Additions” to Regulate Construction Waste Transportation



In order to improve the quality of the ecological environment and create a good living environment, the comprehensive administrative law enforcement team of Daqiao Town effectively controls the source, transportation, and disposal of construction waste through methods such as “guidance + rectification”, “online + offline” and “responsibility + linkage”. link, effectively standardize the order of construction waste transportation.

The first is “guidance + rectification” to strengthen source standard management. Do a good job in the investigation of the construction sites in the jurisdiction, strengthen the pre-examination of the 7 unearthed construction sites, and eliminate the chaos from the source. Responsibility management was strengthened, and civilized construction responsibility letters were signed with construction and construction units to ensure that the transportation of construction waste was carried out in a standardized and orderly manner.

The second is “online + offline”, multi-dimensional and strict supervision of the process. Through the functions of the grassroots governance platform, digital means such as smart urban management, and intelligent identification, the source control and whole-process supervision of the loading and unloading of muck trucks can be realized, and the standard loading and unloading of transport vehicles and airtight transportation can be ensured. Combined with site inspections, reconnaissance and other nodes, personnel are arranged to carry out night squatting in different areas. Up to now, a total of 21 law enforcement officers have been dispatched to check 13 muck trucks.

The third is “responsibility + linkage” to promote the construction of terminal disposal. Strengthen the city police linkage, adopt the form of “combination of concentration and decentralization, road patrol and card setting”, highlight key time and night supervision of key areas, and ensure that there are no omissions in dynamic inspections. Up to now, a total of 4 surprise inspections have been carried out, 8 checkpoints have been set up, 2 cases of illegal activities such as not following the prescribed route have been investigated, and 3 illegal vehicles have been temporarily detained.