“Dare Benin! Roadshow France 2023”: The key event to discover investment opportunities in a dynamic booming market. – Capsud.net

COTONOU, Benin, June 20, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Presidency of the Republic of Benin, the Benin Investment and Export Promotion Agency, the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) and the Banque Publique d’Investissement France (Bpifrance), are delighted to announce the launch of the tour “Dare Benin! Roadshow France 2023”, organized in partnership with renowned institutions. This initiative to promote Benin will take place from June 19 to 27, 2023 in several French cities (Marseille, Lyon, Paris, Rennes, Nantes and Louviers). It aims to encourage French and international investors to explore exceptional investment opportunities in the Republic of Benin.

Located in the heart of West Africa, Benin is a real gateway to the markets of the sub-region. The population of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has doubled over the past 10 years, indicating significant economic growth potential. With a projected average annual growth rate of 5.7% for the period 2022-2026, Benin offers an investment-friendly environment and presents many opportunities in various sectors.

As an emerging investment destination, Benin has embarked on a profound structural transformation of its economy. The country has a business climate conducive to investment, with advantages such as access to electricity at a competitive price and favorable investment-related taxation. The economic and financial performance recognized by the main rating agencies (B+ awarded by Standard & Poor’s) testifies to the solidity of Benin’s macro-economic framework.

In addition to its favorable business environment, Benin is a country of peace and security, which enjoys political and social stability that guarantees an environment conducive to investment. As a member of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) and ECOWAS, Benin also benefits from privileged access to a vast regional market of four hundred and twenty (420) million consumers.

It should be noted that Benin is eligible for AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) and EBA (Everything but Arms), which allow companies producing in Benin to export duty-free to the United States. United and Europe. These schemes open up new business prospects and strengthen the competitiveness of companies established in Benin.

The roadshow “Dare Benin! Roadshow France 2023” offers French and international investors a unique opportunity to discover up close the exceptional investment opportunities offered by Benin, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, agro-industry, pharmaceutical industry, digital, tourism, services…

About “Dare Benin! Roadshow France 2023”

The “Dare Benin! Roadshow France 2023” is an exclusive event organized by the Investment and Export Promotion Agency, the Investment and Industry Promotion Company (in charge of the development of the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ)) and their partners. It aims to promote investment opportunities in Benin and to encourage French and international investors to discover the country’s economic potential and competitive advantages. The roadshow will be held from June 19 to 27, 2023 in the French cities of Marseille, Lyon, Paris, Rennes, Nantes and Louviers.

About APIEx Benin

The Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEx) is a public government agency placed under the supervision of the Presidency of the Republic. APIEx is the government’s operational body responsible for implementing its investment and export promotion policy. It is the preferred contact for investors. As a one-stop shop for business creation and entry point for investors, APIEx plays a key role in the formalization, orientation, information, assistance and support of investors and companies. . Find out more at: https://apiex.bj

About the GDIZ

The Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ), developed by the Company for Investment and Promotion of Industry – BENIN (SIPI-BENIN SA), is a joint venture between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP) and the Republic from Benin. The GDIZ is a dynamic industrial zone of 1,640 hectares (phase 1: 400 ha) developed by ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP) which counts among its infrastructures several Industrial Zones in Africa, in particular in Gabon (Special Economic Zone of Nkok) and in Togo (Adétikope Industrial Platform) and in other countries on the African continent.

Follow us to be informed of all job opportunities available at GDIZ and subscribe to our various digital channels. Find out more at: https://gdiz-benin.com/fr/

About CDC Benin

CDC Benin is a public financial institution working in support of public policies conducted by the State and local authorities, with the main mission of promoting the economic and social development of the country. Founded in 2020, it is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the financing needs of investments in Benin. CDC Benin plays a key role in the mobilization and secure management of national savings as well as regulated funds, directing them towards financing the rapid development of the public and private sectors. Learn more at: https://cdcb.bj

About CAMEC Benin

CAMeC-CCIB is the body of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Benin (CCIB) responsible for facilitating the settlement of disputes arising from commercial relations by promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution Methods (ADR), in particular the Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation. It aims to foster a reassuring business climate for domestic and foreign investors by providing diligent and professional recourse for dispute resolution. Learn more at: https://camec.bj

About Bpifrance and Bpifrance in Africa

Throughout France and around the world, Bpifrance finances companies – at each stage of their development – ​​with loans, guarantees and equity. The Public Investment Bank supports them in their innovation projects as well as internationally by ensuring their export activity through a wide range of products. Advice, training, networking and acceleration programs for start-ups, SMEs and ETIs are also part of the offer offered to entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 59 regional offices (including 9 abroad), entrepreneurs benefit from a real one-stop shop to help them meet their challenges.

As part of a logic of bringing territories together, connecting players and financing business flows, in close collaboration with all institutional and private operators with complementary mandates, Bpifrance provides its support in particular to French entrepreneurs wishing to develop their activities in Africa, via financing, insurance and export development (export credit, export insurance, missions). For this purpose, Bpifrance has export teams based in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Dakar (Senegal) / West Africa, Casablanca (Morocco) / North Africa and Nairobi (Kenya) / East Africa and from South.

In addition, the public investment bank supports governments in the creation of financing and support structures for their own entrepreneurial fabric, strengthens commercial interactions between French and African ecosystems by connecting companies, investors and support structures in European and African countries (via its EuroQuity platform), invests in private equity funds for the African continent, which invest in African start-ups, SMEs and ETIs with strong growth potential ( Averroès Africa funds of funds).

More information on: www.Bpifrance.fr – Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance – @BpifrancePresse

