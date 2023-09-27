Dareska and Tormenta release the official video Here’s to you and me

Celebrating her life, the popular music singer Dareska premieres with Tormenta the official video for the song ‘Brindo por ti y por mi’, with which they have managed to conquer the hearts of all their followers and be in the first places on all radio stations. radio.

“Love, love, I owe you everything that I am, and for the things that I felt, I offer now for you and for me, love, love, you know well why I am leaving, and although this love cannot be today, I I swear I will return,” say the artists in the chorus of the song composed by Liliana Ester Maturano and Mariano Barabino.

In the official video of the song we can see Dareska and Tormenta in a house, with a glass of wine in hand, toasting the love that has already been, but where are the beautiful memories.

This single is a song with very fresh sounds of Colombian popular music, and in it you can hear musical instruments such as the requinto, trumpets, accordion, electroacoustic guitar and bass.

Throughout her artistic career and thanks to her impressive voice and charisma with which she receives the entire audience, Dareska has entered all Colombians with songs like ‘Me Arrepiento’ and ‘No Acostumbro A Rogar’, which have catapulted her as one of the most important popular artists of the moment.

