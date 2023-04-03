Russian security forces suspected a girl who was present at the event of being involved in the murder of Vladlen Tatarskyi, who died in an explosion at his “creative evening” the day before.

As the BBC reports, on April 3, the Russian Investigative Committee announced the arrest of Daria Trepova, who is suspected of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg.

We will remind that at that time more than 30 people were injured. The girl who handed the soldier Tatarsky a statuette with explosives was declared wanted.

Her home was searched and relatives were interrogated.

Russian media reports that Trepova was detained at the apartment of her husband’s acquaintance. She stated that she was “set up” and “simply used”.

It will be recalled that last summer in the suburbs of Moscow, a car carrying Daria, the daughter of the ideologue of the “Russian peace” Oleksandr Dugin, was blown up.

