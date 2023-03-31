Marta Isabel Beltrán, a journalist from this house, joined the messages of gratitude: “The great Dario Restrepo leaves CityTV. The teacher retires from journalism and leaves us with a huge void. Health and life, boss and friend. I love him and, of course, I miss him”, tweeted.

Who is Dario Restrepo?



Restrepo reportedly graduated from the Pontifical Bolivarian University of Medellín with a degree in Social Communication and Journalism. He began his career in journalism as a reporter at the Caracol radio station in Medellín and later moved to Bogotá to work at the RCN television network.