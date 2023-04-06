A worrying figure for the application of justice in the country shows the 2022 Citizen Security and Coexistence Survey, carried out by DANE, since it records that at the national level and with a cutoff of 2021, 71.2% of the crimes committed were not reported.

Disaggregating this figure, in the municipal capitals 69.1% of the crimes were not reported; while in dispersed populated and rural centers the figure reached 83.9%.

The theft of cattle or livestock was the crime committed that was least reported in the indicated period, with 93.4%. It is striking that in extortion, a behavior that has grown significantly in recent years in cities such as Barranquilla and Bogotá, 79.6% of the episodes were not brought to the attention of the authorities.

Similarly, 68.2% of theft from people in 2021 was not reported, according to said survey; while 67.3% of the theft of vehicles or their parts were not reported to the authorities by the victims either.

Women are the ones who report crimes against them the least, at least in the DANE survey for 2021 they were 72.1%; while men 70.4%.

Reasons why it is not reported

A warning bell to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police and the judges gives the Survey of Coexistence and Citizen Security 2022, since it states that 42% of those affected by theft to residence do not report because they consider that the authorities do nothing. The figure rises to 42.8% in terms of vehicle theft.

While 22.3% of those affected by extortion and 23.7% in case of digital security incidents did not report in 2021 for this same reason.

The second important justification given by the citizens consulted by this survey for why they did not inform the authorities of the crimes of which they were victims in 2021, they stated that they considered it unnecessary.

In the case of extortion, 37% of those consulted expressed that reason; as well as 35.6% in digital security incidents and 21.9% in bicycle theft.

On the other side of the coin, Bogotá and Pasto were the cities where the largest number of people reported having reported the crimes they suffered, with rates of 35.4% and 34.6%, respectively.

victimization

During 2021, 8.0% of people aged 15 years and over suffered at least one crime for the national total: 8.7% for capitals and 5.3% for dispersed rural and populated centers, the survey of the DANE.

When inquiring about theft from residences, 1.4% of households nationwide reported having suffered this act. While 0.5% of the households in the national total reported having suffered theft of cattle, livestock or poultry.

The vast majority of people who owned a vehicle in 2021, 2.8% reported having suffered a theft of all or part or accessory, for the national total. While 5.8% of citizens who own bicycles reported theft of the device or its parts, for the national total.

Regarding the rate of fights and fights, 0.5% of people aged 15 and over reported having been involved in some act of this type during 2021 for the national total.

The rate of people aged 15 or over, affected by the crime of extortion or attempted extortion for the national total, was 1.0%. Meanwhile, 2.0% of the citizens surveyed reported having had a digital security incident during 2021.

Regarding the characteristics of victimization, of the 1.4% of the households that reported having suffered theft from residences in 2021 for the national total, 71.1% lived in house-type housing, while 26.7% in an apartment .

Compared to the time in which this crime occurs, the range is between 12:00 a.m. and 5:59 a.m., so the highest prevalence was presented with 27.7% for the national total.

In personal theft for the national total, 3.2% of 15 years and over reported having suffered the crime at least once during the year 2021. By age ranges, it was found that citizens between 25 and 54 years they had the highest proportion with 62.6% and the population that registered the lowest proportion in this crime was 55 and over with 15.2%.

By sex, the rate of extortion or attempted extortion was 0.9% for all women and 1.0% for all men aged 15 and over.

The form of contact with the extortionist most reported by the people who suffered from this crime in 2021 was the telephone call with 83.7%. When investigating the reason for which the extortionist threatened, 39.1% of victims reported that it had been their integrity and the integrity of their family.

Perception of insecurity Faced with the perception of security, people are asked if in general they feel safe or insecure in their city or in the municipality they inhabit.

In 2022, in the national total, 52.9% of people aged 15 and over said they felt unsafe in their city or municipality.

DANE stressed in this regard that “when comparing the results with those of 2020, there is evidence of an increase in the rate for the national total of 8.9 percentage points, head of 10.1 percentage points and dispersed rural and populated center of 4.6 percentage points”.

By sex, in all domains, women reported a higher perception of insecurity, compared to men by 2022.

Regarding the reasons that caused the perception of insecurity in the city or municipality, the highest percentage reported was because there is common crime, robberies and assaults, with 83.0% and 77.9%, respectively.

On the perception of insecurity Cali and Bogotá were the cities where people reported feeling more insecure, with rates of 84.1% and 83.8%, correspondingly.

In contrast, Manizales had the lowest perception of insecurity (14.2%) among the cities studied.