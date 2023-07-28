By: Hugo Fernando Cabrera Ochoa

And there it goes, the country of 52.22 million inhabitants, in the midst of the lies of the right and the left, and of the already hardly credible truths of the same forces.

We walk with our minds full of conflicting feelings, anger and passions, bad and good experiences, abundant wealth and extreme poverty, interests and apathy, dreams and nightmares, high and underground subways that are not built, violence that does not cease and of a peace that does not come.

We advance in the midst of the political polarization of a nation that has wealth of all kinds, people with brilliant minds, incomparable natural resources, productive capacity willing to grow as much as it is allowed; all prepared to be a true power worldwide, without rhetoric or demagogy, real!

26.73 million women, equivalent to 51.2% of the population, with the ability to contribute to the development of this homeland, with the true desire to join that change that allows them to participate openly and be builders of a country in which we all have equal conditions and opportunities. 25.49 million men, equivalent to 48.8% of the population, of all races and of all socioeconomic levels, willing to join the fight to build progress honestly, for themselves, their families and their country.

There goes a nation that transits in the midst of darkness, through the malevolent penumbra generated by the petty interests of those who wish to cling to power, or reconquer it; the same power that the usual lost because they forgot about the marginalized, and that the lords of utopias conquered, thanks to the favor of those who seek new horizons, because they saw their chimeras frustrated, as a result of the selfishness of a few who have wanted to own everything.

Despite what is happening, Colombia’s Gross Domestic Product grew 7.5% in 2022, being one of the countries in the region with the best economic results last year. However, in this same year, Colombia generated exports that slightly exceeded 57 million dollars and imports of a little more than 78 million dollars, which indicates that the country presented a trade balance deficit of 21.6 million dollars. This indicates that there is a notable trade deficit, given that the amount of goods and services that Colombia exports is much less than the amount of goods that it imports; which requires the government to review how to ostensibly improve the productive and export capacity.

This invites us to think in a more intelligent and less passionate way, because while the mass media fill the minds of the population with cockroaches, obeying the orders of the large economic conglomerates, the situation in the country is complicated, and the exit is not is to drive the nation into chaos to reconquer power, by a few that can be counted on the fingers of one hand, but rather the real way out is to make the country viable from every point of view, setting up scouting lights that can defeat the darkness.

I conclude with the following phrase by Eduardo Galeano: “Hopefully we can have the courage to be alone, and the courage to risk being together.”

