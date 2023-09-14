Darling Guevara dismounted and joined Camilo Quiroz’s campaign for the Mayor of Valledupar

After a campaign of expectation, on Wednesday night, the candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Camilo Quiroz, confirmed that Darling Guevara dismantled his candidacy to join his campaign.

The mayoral candidate, Camilo Quiroz Hinojosaexpressed his enthusiasm for this new alliance: “I am deeply grateful for the trust that Darling has deposited in our project. There are many things that unite us with vallenatos, among them, the desire to get ahead and see education as a fundamental tool to achieve it”.

For his part, Darling Guevera shared his position by joining the campaign Quiroz: “I am happy to join the campaign. Camilo Quiroz, an innovative and transformational project. I firmly believe that together we can achieve a better future for Valledupar, together we will work tirelessly for the benefit of our beloved city and save it from the hand of bandits”.

Darling Guevara She becomes the second candidate to dismantle her campaign, after Jaime González withdrew a few days after registering. There are still 9 candidates for the Mayor of Valledupar: Ernesto Orozco, Christian José Moreno, Camilo Quiroz, María Isabel Campo, Lina de Armas, Miguel Morales, Álvaro Portilla, Ricardo Reyes and Ricardo Vives.

By Deivis Caro

