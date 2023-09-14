Home » Darling Guevara dismounted and joined Camilo Quiroz’s campaign for the Mayor of Valledupar
News

Darling Guevara dismounted and joined Camilo Quiroz’s campaign for the Mayor of Valledupar

by admin
Darling Guevara dismounted and joined Camilo Quiroz’s campaign for the Mayor of Valledupar

After a campaign of expectation, on Wednesday night, the candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Camilo Quiroz, confirmed that Darling Guevara dismantled his candidacy to join his campaign.

The mayoral candidate, Camilo Quiroz Hinojosaexpressed his enthusiasm for this new alliance: “I am deeply grateful for the trust that Darling has deposited in our project. There are many things that unite us with vallenatos, among them, the desire to get ahead and see education as a fundamental tool to achieve it”.

For his part, Darling Guevera shared his position by joining the campaign Quiroz: “I am happy to join the campaign. Camilo Quiroz, an innovative and transformational project. I firmly believe that together we can achieve a better future for Valledupar, together we will work tirelessly for the benefit of our beloved city and save it from the hand of bandits”.

Darling Guevara She becomes the second candidate to dismantle her campaign, after Jaime González withdrew a few days after registering. There are still 9 candidates for the Mayor of Valledupar: Ernesto Orozco, Christian José Moreno, Camilo Quiroz, María Isabel Campo, Lina de Armas, Miguel Morales, Álvaro Portilla, Ricardo Reyes and Ricardo Vives.

By Deivis Caro

See also  Covid, official green light for the third dose for the Over 60s and the frail of all ages

You may also like

Building Together and Sailing Together: Celebrating the 39th...

PA: “More than a permanent job, a cool...

Femicide in Izmir: He shot his ex-wife 6...

Convicted Murderer Captured After Nationwide Manhunt and Dramatic...

They present two bodies that would confirm extraterrestrial...

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo to Promote Regional Economic...

Civic Music School ‘Ritucci Chinni’, registration for courses...

D1(F)J8&10: Asko(F) challenges Fc driver, the whole program

Judge Hanen Rules Against Amended DACA Program, Leaving...

Wind took away trees and roofs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy