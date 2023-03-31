Home News Darling Guevara on health reform
News

Darling Guevara on health reform

by admin
Darling Guevara on health reform

The public debate on the health reform from the regions of Colombia. The pre-candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Darling Guevara, He presented his position on Thursday about the components that, according to her, this modification of the system should have.

“From Valledupar I want to send a message to the national government and the Congress of the Republic: this health reform must focus on timely and quality care for users,” Guevara expressed through a video.

“But above all, the reform has to take into account that hospitals they must be paid on timeand health professionals must not only be paid a decent salary, but also timely so that they can provide quality services to patients”, added the surgical instrumentalist.

At the national level, members of parties such as the Democratic Center, the U and Cambio Radical have criticized the project presented by Minister Carolina Corcho, but part of the Petrism maintains “hopes” in the approval of the document in the Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives in the coming weeks.

See also  Italy marches in gold: Stano wins the 20 kilometers

You may also like

The city of museums makes the golden business...

The end of Boko Haram?

Agadir.. The arrest of a 30-year-old man who...

The nocturnal summer Ztl returns to Florence –...

An Iraqi writer writes: Everything is wonderful in...

Alleged case of femicide and suicide suffered Cali

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

MIMIT, consultation on the list of unencrypted events...

‘Historical scene captured in pictures’… Jeonbuk Press Photo...

The Life Saver for Ultra Air Users

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy