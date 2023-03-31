The public debate on the health reform from the regions of Colombia. The pre-candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Darling Guevara, He presented his position on Thursday about the components that, according to her, this modification of the system should have.

“From Valledupar I want to send a message to the national government and the Congress of the Republic: this health reform must focus on timely and quality care for users,” Guevara expressed through a video.

“But above all, the reform has to take into account that hospitals they must be paid on timeand health professionals must not only be paid a decent salary, but also timely so that they can provide quality services to patients”, added the surgical instrumentalist.

At the national level, members of parties such as the Democratic Center, the U and Cambio Radical have criticized the project presented by Minister Carolina Corcho, but part of the Petrism maintains “hopes” in the approval of the document in the Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives in the coming weeks.