Darwish advocates urban development from Zagreb

Abdelaziz Darwish, President of the Moroccan Association of Prefectural and Province Presidents, affirmed that “urban health and urban transport, in most countries of the world, are two basic competences for local and regional authorities, and they are interdependent, whether with regard to air quality, noise pollution, safety or a healthy lifestyle; Sustainable mobility, for example, contributes to improving the health of our citizens.

Al-Darwish added, in a speech he delivered, Thursday, during his participation in a meeting in Zagreb, Croatia, that “regions and cities must direct urban expansion, as well as other major trends that aim at urban development, in a way that contributes to the promotion and protection of health, noting that achieving this remains dependent on providing appropriate conditions.” “.

Abdulaziz Al-Darwish said: “I am honored to participate with you today in this meeting as a representative of the Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Assembly, which consists of local and regional elected representatives from the European Union as well as the countries located on the three fronts of the Mediterranean Sea, a participation from which we want to give a regional dimension and impetus to the Union for the Mediterranean.”

The spokesman stated that “Last week, during the meeting of the committee organized in the city of Rabat on April 25, the Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Association discussed a report on urban health and sustainable urban mobility. The report indicated that 60 percent of the Mediterranean population currently lives in urban areas. The percentage is constantly increasing. The thing that resulted in major challenges such as urban sprawl, pollution, and so on.”

Within the same speech, it was stated that “during the meeting, the members of the committee were informed by Jesús Jamalo Ali, who co-chaired the ninth meeting of the Commission for Sustainable Territorial Development ‘Wana’, about the project to organize the 2030 World Cup between Morocco, Spain and Portugal; This is truly a manifestation of regional and continental cohesion alike.”

Al-Darwish stressed that “the joint candidacy of Morocco, Spain and Portugal is considered a historic event that is not only related to the sports dimension; but also the geo-political, cultural, humanitarian, economic and urban dimension,” pointing out that “this event is an occasion to implement accompanying infrastructure projects such as stadiums, roads, hotels, airports, means of transportation, etc., and to attract investments and visitors; This will revive the tourism movement.”

And after Al-Darwish indicated that “the association recommends integrating sustainable mobility policies, at the national level, into public urban health policies, allocating the necessary financial resources and sensitizing citizens,” he stressed that “it is necessary to provide the legal framework and financial capabilities to enable local groups to work on adopting transportation.” sustainable and health-friendly, as well as investing in environmentally friendly public transport, for example.

The President of the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Prefectures and Regions Councils concluded his speech by noting that “this event will enable the cities receiving the matches to benefit from huge investments that will help in structuring and developing their urban landscape, and improving their infrastructure, to reach complete and integrated cities, as stated in the speech of the Secretary-General of the Federation, Mr. average order.”