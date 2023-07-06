Data Elements Summit Forum Focuses on Implementing Basic Data System and Building Global Benchmark City

The “Data Elements Summit Forum” was held at the National Convention Center as part of the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC2023), according to a report from DoNews. The theme of the forum was “Implementing the basic data system and building a global benchmark city.”

During the forum, several important announcements and discussions took place. The Beijing International Data Laboratory was officially unveiled, which aims to provide technical solutions for global data circulation. Additionally, the International Data Space Association (IDSA) China Competence Center was established, along with the Beijing International Big Data Exchange and the Global IPv6 Forum (IPv6 Forum) signing a cooperation contract. These initiatives will explore key technologies such as data space, IPv6, blockchain, and privacy computing to facilitate global data circulation.

Keynote speeches were delivered by prominent figures in the field. Zhou Yanli, former deputy secretary and vice chairman of the Party Committee of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, focused on promoting data rights confirmation and the high-quality development of the digital economy. Zhou Min, deputy director of the State Information Center, discussed the creation of a Chinese-style modernization-oriented data element governance system, emphasizing development, security, and innovation. Bai Jingyu, director of the Innovation-Driven Development Center, proposed building incentives for innovation and summarizing effective practice cases to promote the development of the data element market.

Other speakers included Jiang Ying, president of the Beijing Internet Court, who spoke about the judicial protection of data rights and interests, and Li Jinsong, deputy general manager and chief accountant of China Civil Aviation Information Network Co., Ltd., who shared insights on the deepening use of civil aviation data. Zhong Kai, President of Taiji Computer Co., Ltd., discussed the creation of a credible system and innovative digital services. He Jiayi, CEO of Nova Credit Limited, shared their experience in developing the Hong Kong SAR Credit Information Business driven by cross-border circulation of data elements. Lu Chuncong, President of the China Industrial Internet Research Institute, talked about how data elements drive new industrialization. He Baohong, director of the Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data, CAICT, released the TC601 WG12 public data operation standard system.

The summit also included a dialogue session where industry experts discussed the development trend and work pain points of the data element market. They shared policies, measures, and work experiences to help build a unified national market and promote data transactions. The session was presided over by Li Min, deputy general manager of Beijing Financial Holding Group.

Fan Wenzhong, secretary of the party committee and chairman of Beijing Financial Holding Group, and chairman of Beijing International Big Data Exchange, discussed the practical exploration of the value of data resources and released the relevant data value and data transaction work results. The second round of results release included the release of the Beijing Municipal Data Asset Registration Certificate, the National Industrial Data Zone Data Registration Mutual Authentication Certificate, and the unveiling of achievements such as the Beijing Data Asset Financial Innovation Pilot and the Beijing Data Asset Listing Pilot.

The Beijing Data Institute also announced several data transaction results in the fields of large-scale model training datasets, spatial data, public data circulation, and computing power transactions.

The summit forum aimed to promote the implementation of a basic data system and the construction of a global benchmark city, with various initiatives and discussions focused on improving data rights, governance, and circulation.

